How Tom Holland’s Backyard Videos Helped Create Spider-Man: Homecoming Fight Scenes

Marvel fans are only a couple of months away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will see Tom Holland return to the titular role. The actor first played the role in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and he’s gone on to make appearances in multiple Avengers films as well as his standalone movies. Thanks to the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we have learned a lot of new and interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from why the Russo Brothers almost quit Marvel to the fact that Marvel’s creative committee didn’t like the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In one excerpt, it’s also revealed that Holland’s backyard videos helped craft fight scenes for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“From day one, I just wanted to make sure Jon [Watts] used me in the most efficient way possible, and I already had a gymnastics background,” Holland explained. “So the big conversation with Jon was me sending him videos of tricks, moves, and fights scenes that my brothers and I were doing in the garden. Then I’d come to set, and they’d built a fight scene around my back-garden video, which was a really cool and unique thing for someone in my position to be able to do – to influence a movie that’s made for hundreds of millions of dollars. So that’s pretty awesome.” He added, “For the longest time, I thought Marvel was gonna fire me … Just because, to be nineteen and to be given an opportunity like that is too good to be true.”

As for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie is currently scheduled to be released in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released at the end of August. Since the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2.

After the trailer was released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it beat Avengers: Endgame as the most-watched trailer within 24 hours of its release.

“This is incredible. I honestly can’t believe it. This movie so crazy and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Holland shared after the trailer was released. “The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Holland added in a video on Instagram. “You have no idea what is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.