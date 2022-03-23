X-Men: Moira MacTaggert’s Final Form Transforms Her Into a Thanos-Level Threat

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for X Deaths of Wolverine #5. The X-Men series’ X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine have come to an end, almost in a similar fashion to Inferno, the event that set the stage for the two miniseries’. Wolverine was successful in his attempt to save Professor X from a time-travel assassination attempt from Omega Red and Mikhail Rasputin. However, what Logan and the X-Men didn’t anticipate was a second assault from Moira MacTaggert, their former ally-turned-enemy and secret founder of their Krakoa society. After losing her mutant ability to reincarnate in Inferno, Moira has gone on the warpath against mutants, with her final form rivaling that of the Mad Titan, Thanos.

X Deaths of Wolverine #5 by Benjamin Percy, Federico Vicentini, Dijjo Lima, and VC’s Cory Petit concludes with present-day Moira MacTaggert transforming into her cybernetic form witnessed in the Omega Wolverine’s future timeline. Of course, that timeline took place thousands of years in the future, with Wolverine the only remaining mutant left alive. At some point in that alternate future, Moira turns on mutants and humanity, becoming one with the machines. She is the reason Omega Wolverine travels back to the past in order to stop her and prevent that hellish future from ever coming to pass.

Unfortunately, after killing Banshee and sneaking her way onto Krakoa, present-day Moira is responsible for Omega Wolverine’s Phalanx infection taking over his body. As the X-Men fight to stop Omega Wolverine, Moira dies while vowing to get her revenge. Of course, Moira isn’t truly dead since she’s transferred her psyche to a new cybernetic body. Crawling her way out of her own grave, the Omega-Moira is destined to bring about the X-Men’s endgame.

Thanos was the ultimate final boss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, after appearing in the mid-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Every introduction of an Infinity Stone lead to the moment Thanos and his Black Order unleashed their evil plan in Avengers: Infinity War, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes responded in Avengers: Endgame. This drastic change of events for the X-Men and Moira MacTaggert is startling, especially when you consider how her status quo was repositioned when Jonathan Hickman became the “Head of X” in the Marvel offices. Within two years she’s gone from mutant savior to public enemy #1. No one would have guessed Moira could possibly be the cause of the downfall of mutantkind.

Next up for the X-Men is “Destiny of X,” an all-new publishing initiative that kicks off with new titles such as Immortal X-Men, Legion of X, X-Men Red, and Knights of X. The X-Men can’t get too comfortable, though, as a crossover event with the Avengers and Eternals titled Judgment Day is right around the corner and scheduled for this summer.

