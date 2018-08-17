Marvel Fans Are Feeling Hopeful After Latest ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer

Iron Fist season 1 is probably the lowest-rated installment of the Marvel Netflix universe, but most have been keeping an open mind that season 2 could be a vast improvement. Some early teasers have built the hype, but now that the full Iron Fist season 2 trailer is here, Marvel fans are having a big reaction!

Scroll below to see what MCU fans are saying after taking in the Iron Fist season 2 trailer. Spoiler Alert: the buzz is looking good, right about now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cracking the code

Marvel fans had a clear list of wants and demands when it came to improving on Iron Fist season 1. After seeing the trailer, the general consensus is that Marvel definitely got the message.

I just had a nerdgasm. I think they’ve figured it out. This looks good!



Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix https://t.co/ze9xvaPwiH via @YouTube — Michael (@warriorofzordon) August 16, 2018

We are hopeful

Most fans are now feeling hopeful that Iron Fist season 2 will fulfill the potential that season 1 failed to capitalize on.

IRON FIST season 2 looks amazing! Pulpy martial arts goodness in that trailer, hopefully this season gets the recognition the first deserved. — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 16, 2018



The new Iron Fist trailer is giving me hope. — Derek Rawlings (@DMRawlings) August 16, 2018

In a few words…

This pretty much sums up the “Wow Factor” of that new trailer.

Cautiously optimistic

While a lot of fans are hopeful, some are still bearing something of a grudge over being let down by season 1.

New Iron Fist trailer has me excited for season 2. They better not fuck it up. — Sarah (@CloisForever23) August 16, 2018

Already sold

This fan likes Iron Fist season 2 so much that he didn’t even have to watch the trailer, at all. That’s some next level insight, right there.

I guess people like that Iron Fist trailer I mean I’m going to watch it anyways tho so I won’t bother with the trailer — Carrie (@nonotlikethat) August 16, 2018

A trailer is enough

Some fans got more martial arts action thrills from this trailer than they did from all of season 1!

Latest Iron Fist 2 trailer is so good, easy to say it’s better than the entirety of season 1, which I enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/csUJi7Hd6K — Ahmed Almustafa (@Ahmedroid) August 16, 2018

Simple request

Sure, the villain/hero mirroring is a bit cliched, but really, there’s a simple goal fans want season 2 to achieve.

As much as I hated season 1 of #IronFist after watching this trailer I’m kinda on board for season 2. Ignoring the whole villain is the mirrored hero trope.



I just want a good martial arts tv show, is that too much to ask for?https://t.co/v0ObM1iWgX — Asa Wheatley (@AsaWheatley) August 16, 2018

Future Fan

This one fan is apparently already in love with Iron Fist season 3.

That new Iron Fist season 3 trailer looks great! Not everybody’s favourite Marvel Netflix show but I loved it! — Max Byrne (@maxybyrne) August 16, 2018

*****

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres all 10 episodes on Netflix starting Sept. 7th. Let us know your thoughts about the latest trailer in the comments!