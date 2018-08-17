Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Feeling Hopeful After Latest ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer

Iron Fist season 1 is probably the lowest-rated installment of the Marvel Netflix universe, but most have been keeping an open mind that season 2 could be a vast improvement. Some early teasers have built the hype, but now that the full Iron Fist season 2 trailer is here, Marvel fans are having a big reaction!

Scroll below to see what MCU fans are saying after taking in the Iron Fist season 2 trailer. Spoiler Alert: the buzz is looking good, right about now.

Cracking the code

Marvel fans had a clear list of wants and demands when it came to improving on Iron Fist season 1. After seeing the trailer, the general consensus is that Marvel definitely got the message.

We are hopeful

Most fans are now feeling hopeful that Iron Fist season 2 will fulfill the potential that season 1 failed to capitalize on. 

In a few words…

This pretty much sums up the “Wow Factor” of that new trailer. 

Cautiously optimistic

While a lot of fans are hopeful, some are still bearing something of a grudge over being let down by season 1. 

Already sold

This fan likes Iron Fist season 2 so much that he didn’t even have to watch the trailer, at all. That’s some next level insight, right there. 

A trailer is enough

Some fans got more martial arts action thrills from this trailer than they did from all of season 1! 

Simple request

Sure, the villain/hero mirroring is a bit cliched, but really, there’s a simple goal fans want season 2 to achieve.

Future Fan

This one fan is apparently already in love with Iron Fist season 3. 

Iron Fist Season 2 premieres all 10 episodes on Netflix starting Sept. 7th. Let us know your thoughts about the latest trailer in the comments!

