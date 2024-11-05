Iron Man Makes a Fateful Decision in the Avengers’ War With the Xenomorphs

Iron Man has a way to save the Marvel Universe from the terrifying threat of the Xenomorphs. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it allows Marvel to publish comics based on some of its most popular franchises, like Alien and Predator. Crossovers were bound to happen, and Aliens vs. Avengers is one of the latest to make it onto stands. Seeing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have to defend their planet against invading Xenomorphs has already delivered twists and turns with a new Black Panther, but it’s another Avenger that’s making waves with a decision with major ramifications. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Aliens vs. Avengers #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Marvel released a preview of Aliens vs. Avengers #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. It begins by taking readers to another universe where three figures look down on a society from their floating ship. They compare the people to ants, with one being offended at meeting their maker. Flashforward to the present day, and an old and withered Iron Man sits in a technology-advanced wheelchair, looking at someone’s body that’s missing its head, which is in a floating tank. Captain Marvel arrives and tells Tony Stark that the group is ready for him.

Iron Man rolls up to Captain Marvel, Bruce Banner and Miles Morales wearing a symbiote/Xenomorph costume and tells them that they’re leaving Earth. “It’s over. We lost,” Tony says. “We have to think about survival now.” So instead of staying to fight off the Aliens, Iron Man has chosen survival over fighting. We must keep in mind that several years have passed since we last saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain Marvel are well past their primes, so their chances of winning against the Aliens are slim to none. Iron Man has done the math, and the math says to run for their lives.

Of course, with this being Aliens vs. Avengers, leaving Earth will probably not be that easy of a thing to accomplish. Take the description of Aliens vs. Avengers, for example: “EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few… CHANGED. The Avengers… must avenge.” It would appear that the Avengers may try to leave Earth, but some of their members may be leaving with a Xenomorph egg inside of them.

You can find a preview of Aliens vs. Avengers #2 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 6th. And if you want to check out other Marvel and 20th Century Studios crossovers, there’s Predator vs. Wolverine and Predator vs. Black Panther, with the latter on sale now.

