Iron Man Funko Pop and Pin Set Drops Alongside New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart

Funko has several new Marvel Pop figures on tap for today, including new additions to their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lineup and an exclusive comic book-inspired Avengers Iron Man Pop and Pin set. The Iron Man set is especially interesting as it appears to be the beginning of a new line that will undoubtedly be painful for your wallet. A listing was up here on Amazon at the time of writing but appeared to be "Temporarily out of Stock". Hopefully, that will change soon.

The new Funko Pops in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lineup include Ironheart in her MK2 armor, which you can pre-order here on Amazon and here on Entertainment Earth now. You can also pick up the exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4-pack with Nakia, Black Panther, Ironheart MK2, and Okoye here at Target (exclusive) for $47.99. Finally, there's the Ironheart SODA figure, which is a Walmart exclusive that you can grab right here.

Comicbook.com's review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever highlights the grief resonating in a number of the decisions made for this film. However weighty the subject matter, Wakanda Forever managed to climb out of that despair into the light. The result is a Marvel movie that will assuredly move audiences to tears with multiple moments in the film. Somehow, the creative team threaded the needle between just tributing their fallen star into a sweeping epic.

"Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

