Jake Gyllenhaal Makes Tom Holland Fear for His Life in This Hilarious Spider-Man: Far From Home Press Video

By now, it should go without saying that Jake Gyllenhaal is the MVP of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already made him one of the most memorable new characters to the franchise, but he’s also one of the most entertaining stars on the press circuit. He more than makes up for the lack of Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Mackie, and he manages to keep Tom Holland on his toes.

Gyllenhaal has had fun making his co-star feel uncomfortable and possibly even unsafe as their press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home continues. And while Holland might be terrified, it’s hilarious for the rest of us. Watch the clip below to see a fan-made compilation of Gyllenhaal terrifying Holland while promoting the new movie.

I made a small compilation of jake gyllenhaal being a crazy man and making tom holland fear for his life pic.twitter.com/pj8KNFNhml — ian saw ffh!!!! spoiler free (@greatscorch) July 5, 2019

Despite the perceived discomfort, both actors have gone on the record and made it clear that they really enjoy working with each other.

“It was genuinely lovely. He puts everything into making Spider-Man great,” Gyllenhaal said about Holland while speaking to GQ. “He knows how much pressure there is on him and he knows how much people care about that character, and he puts everything physically, emotionally, mentally into it. I think it wasn’t until literally a day ago when he saw the movie finally that he said he could relax.”

The Mysterio actor revealed that Holland was also a strong source of advice for him as he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He offered me a lot of advice that I needed, and he just constantly was like ‘Yes, that’s exactly how everyone feels when they first start off in this space.’ And we just became friends that way,” Gyllenhaal explained. “I think he admires me, I admire him, both for very different reasons. And as much as actors in press junkets after the fact like to talk about how wonderful the other one was to work with, and who knows if it’s true or not half the time. I really like him a lot as a human being and I enjoy being with him outside of all this stuff so that all went into the movie as well.”

Fans can see just how well Holland and Gyllenhaal bonded on screen when they watch Spider-Man: Far From Home, now playing in theaters.