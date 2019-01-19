James Corden’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Argues the Disintegrated People Were the Actual Survivors

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week and the host took the opportunity to share some his theories about Avengers: Endgame.

“Should I tell you my theory?,” he asked.

“Okay,” Smulders replied, clearly nervous. The actress previously stated that she doesn’t like discussing the movies on camera, because she loves being a part of the MCU and is afraid she’ll drop a spoiler and get fired. However, that wasn’t stopping Corden from pushing his theories.

“All the people that disintegrated to dust,” he explained, “and all the people that say that, I think it’s a switch. I think all the people that disintegrated, they’re back and they carry on and all the people that stayed, they’re done.”

“Tag team,” Smulders responded.

“That’s my hunch,” Corden declared.

“Interesting,” Stan replied.

Corden pressed the two actors, asking if he was right, but they were not budging.

“I wish I knew,” Stan teased.

“I’m right, right?,” Corden continued.

To clarify, Corden believes the people who stayed behind were actually the ones that died. While this theory is pretty bizarre, it reminds us a little bit of the HBO series, The Leftovers, which follows a world in which something very similar to The Decimation from Avengers: Infinity War happens. Both Infinity War and The Leftovers feature Carrie Coon, which is irrelevant to this story, but any excuse to bring up Carrie Coon is a good one.

Both Hill and Barnes were turned to dust at the end of Infinity War and many theorize that everyone lost to the Thanos snap will return, especially after seeing some of the dusted characters in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. However, that doesn’t mean the actors are allowed to confirm or deny anything. If Corden’s theory does hold some weight, Stan went on to say that he hadn’t “filmed anything in a long time” and continues to hold to the story that Bucky is dead and gone.

However, the actor is listed as a cast member for Avengers: Endgame on IMDB. Smulders, on the other hand, is not currently included on the cast list, which leads us to believe the inclusion of Stan’s name is legit. While Smulders might not be appearing in Endgame, you can catch her reprising her role as Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home.



Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Jully 5th, 2019.