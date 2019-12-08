James Gunn Debunks Popular Captain America as Star-Lord’s Grandpa Theory

If you’re hoping Captain America(Chris Evans) was actually Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) grandpa, you’re out of luck. After a fan theory that suggested the situation went viral, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken to Twitter to debunk the theory. After a months-long tweeting hiatus, Gunn says he’s “sorry to bust” the theory.

Sorry to bust this fun theory, but it doesn’t work as Meredith Quill’s father is a major character played by @GreggHenry88 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and appears briefly in Vol 2. https://t.co/5Jgshez3Np — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2019

The original theory suggests Captain America essentially had a one night stand with the character played by Laura Haddock in Captain America: The First Avenger. Haddock returned to the MCU to play Quill’s mother in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The theorist suggested Haddock’s Captain America character would then be the mother of Meredith Quill.

“Sorry to bust this fun theory,” Gunn tweeted. “But it doesn’t work as Meredith Quill’s father is a major character played by @GreggHenry88 in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and appears briefly in Vol 2.”

Gunn’s currently filming The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers and will return to the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once the DC Comics movie is in the can. Virtually nothing has been unveiled about the threequel, though Guardians star Karen Gillan has previously teased the “wonderful” script.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan teased. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

She added, “I didn’t get the whole script, but I got a good chunk of it and so I could easily work out what was happening.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

