‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Jeff Goldblum Earns Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

He’s charmed audiences onscreen for decades, and now it looks like Jeff Goldblum has officially earned one of Hollywood’s most delightful honors.

Earlier today, the Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You can check out footage of Goldblum’s speech, where he invites attendees to a pool party at his house, below.

Happy Jeff Goldblum Day! He invites his Walk of Fame ceremony crowd to a pool party to celebrate: “Clothing optional” https://t.co/II11i03tiL pic.twitter.com/lwRtaxhwgH — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2018

Goldblum is officially the 2,638th actor to earn a star on the Walk of Fame, but he’s arguably one who holds a special place within the nerd community. After starring in franchises like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, and The Fly, Goldblum has gone on to have a pretty varied filmography, including a recent appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

While his character, The Grandmaster, was left in a pretty surprising place at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, it sounds like Goldblum is hopeful about reprising his role in some capacity.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said in a recent interview. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my super powers than all of them put together.”

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum continued. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.