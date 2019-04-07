Jeremy Renner Shares Press Tour Photo With Some ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Castmates

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are less than three weeks away from finally seeing Avengers: Endgame in theaters, which means the film’s cast is in full press tour mode. The actors behind everyone’s favorite team of heroes seem to be having a blast, all sharing photos of the press events to their various social media accounts. Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin) recently posted a charming photo with pals Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), and Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man).

View this post on Instagram Press day, and bumped into these fine gents #presstourcontinues #avengersendgame A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Apr 6, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

“Press day, and bumped into these fine gents #presstourcontinues #avengersendgame,” the actor wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving seeing some of the Avengers boys back together again.

“So much Marvel Awesomeness in one group!,” @shadowcat1989 wrote.

“Do you guys know how hard you make my heart burst with love,” @milky_thread asked.

Although, some people were saddened by the photo, not ready to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters.

“I want to cry… This is so sad. I don’t want to say goodbye to all of you,” @elyquevedoc wrote.

“Why are you guys making it so hard for us to accept that this is the f***ing end of an era,” @spiderguenn added.

Fans are particularly excited to see Renner on the press tour since his character was absent from Avengers: Infinity War. This is the actor’s first time back in the MCU since Captain America: Civil War was released back in 2016. The character of Hawkeye is new and improved with a brand new haircut, tattoos, and new name.

Renner posted this photo yesterday, which was an important day in the MCU fandom. Rudd offically turned 50, and fans and celebrities alike all celebrated the big day.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

