John Cena Knows Why Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Was a Hit, Points to Marvel and DC Crossover

When it comes to Marvel and DC, one director who has knocked it out of the park every single time is James Gunn. Not only did Gunn helm Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel, but he also directed The Suicide Squad and episodes of Peacemaker for DC. Peacemaker had a lot of humor in addition to some 1980s-themed flair, which is why some fans have been drawing comparisons to the show and the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, which was finally released this week. In fact, Peacemaker star John Cena took to Twitter to point out some similarities.

Cena shared an article about the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer becoming the fourth-most viewed trailer in 24 hours, and his caption was perfect. “This might just be because of that slick looking chrome helmet and maybe enthusiasts getting excited for a @Marvel @DCComics crossover chrome helmet showdown??,” Cena wrote. “True, true. Very observant, John,” Gunn commented on the post. You can check out the tweets below:

Gunn may not be involved with Thor: Love and Thunder, but he is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and most of the space crew will be showing up in the new Thor before they’re seen again in Gunn’s next project, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In addition to his upcoming projects with Marvel, Peacemaker has already been renewed for a second.

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, not only is Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, but Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. In addition to the many returning favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and it was announced last year that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film in the role of Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a Holiday 2022 release window. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. Peacemaker Season 2 does not yet have a release date.