Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals Why He Turned Down Guardians Of The Galaxy

Colin Trevorrow was in the running to pilot one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest series to date. The Jurassic World director may have found success with his own blockbuster series, but it turns out Disney was interested in having Trevorrow helm Guardians of the Galaxy years ago. Now, the filmmaker is opening up about his choice to pass on the film, and it proves Trevorrow knows exactly when he’s meant to pull back from a venture.

Recently, Trevorrow spoke with Empire, and it was there the director was asked about his previous chat with Marvel Studios. He confirmed he did talk with the company about helming Guardians of the Galaxy, but he chose to end the conversations as he didn’t grow up loving comic books.

“I met on Guardians of the Galaxy long, long ago. Yeah, very early. It was a great conversation. I was not a comic book kid. That wasn’t my thing. I was a Star Wars kid, an Indiana Jones kid, a Spielberg kid – that was my thing. So it was a great conversation, but a little bit more of a personal understanding of, you need someone who loved this growing up,” Trevorrow said.

“[They] should be the ones directing these movies. You’ve gotta live and breathe it in the way that I did Jurassic and these films that I get to be involved in now.”

Ultimately, Trevorrow did pass on the project, and it opened the doors for James Gunn to step in. The director oversaw the Marvel movie with care, and his personal love for Star-Lord shined through. It is Gunn’s deep love for Marvel lore which helped Guardians of the Galaxy become such a success, and Trevorrow’s own love for Spielberg aided him in finding a life-changing gig.

After all, Trevorrow was asked to direct Jurassic World back in 2015. The film revived the project with its massive box office haul, and he’s due to release his third Jurassic World movie in 2021. For the filmmaker, it turns out passing on an opportunity led him to one far better suited to his skill set, and fans admit they can’t imagine how Trevorrow’s take on Groot would have gone.

