Marvel

Fans Are Furious for Kirsten Dunst Being Referred to as “Spider-Man’s Girlfriend”

Actress Kirsten Dunst’s breakout role came in 1994 with Interview with the Vampire when she was […]

By

Actress Kirsten Dunst‘s breakout role came in 1994 with Interview with the Vampire when she was only 12 years old, though the performance was powerful enough to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress and launched an impressive, ever-growing career. In the years since, the actress has starred in films like Marie Antoinette, All Good Things, and Melancholia, in addition to the TV series Fargo, earning her a passionate fan base. Given her many accomplishments, audiences associate her with a variety of roles, though one outlet caught plenty of heat from fans when they shared a video of her earning her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and referred to her as being known for playing “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Reuters shared a video of the actress with the caption, “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is in reference to Dunst starring as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, a series which debuted in 2002 and concluded in 2007. While these films were massive, worldwide sensations that likely introduced millions of audiences to Dunst, fans took issue with not only claiming that she was best known for films dating back a decade, but also that she was reduced to “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.”

Reuters went on to offer a correction in a subsequent tweet.

The new tweet refers to her as an “Award-winning actress,” but the damage had already been done.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the actress!

Here We Are

Weak as Hell

Sure

Thank Goodness

Buh Bye

Some Assistance

Ice Cold

Love to See It

Memories

Defending Dunst

Tagged:
,

Related Posts