Fans Are Furious for Kirsten Dunst Being Referred to as “Spider-Man’s Girlfriend”

Actress Kirsten Dunst‘s breakout role came in 1994 with Interview with the Vampire when she was only 12 years old, though the performance was powerful enough to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress and launched an impressive, ever-growing career. In the years since, the actress has starred in films like Marie Antoinette, All Good Things, and Melancholia, in addition to the TV series Fargo, earning her a passionate fan base. Given her many accomplishments, audiences associate her with a variety of roles, though one outlet caught plenty of heat from fans when they shared a video of her earning her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and referred to her as being known for playing “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Reuters shared a video of the actress with the caption, “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s [sic] girlfriend, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is in reference to Dunst starring as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, a series which debuted in 2002 and concluded in 2007. While these films were massive, worldwide sensations that likely introduced millions of audiences to Dunst, fans took issue with not only claiming that she was best known for films dating back a decade, but also that she was reduced to “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.”

Reuters went on to offer a correction in a subsequent tweet.

We are deleting this tweet and replacing the video. https://t.co/U9OZ298uWo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 30, 2019

The new tweet refers to her as an “Award-winning actress,” but the damage had already been done.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the actress!

Here We Are

you’d think the very fact of a Walk of Fame star would have been a tip-off that Kirsten Dunst has done *something* with her career besides play the love interest to a male character whose name they couldn’t even be bothered to spell-check but ok! here we are! — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) August 30, 2019

Weak as Hell

if you weren’t aware of the PURE MAJESTY of kirsten dunst’s career you are WEAK AS HELL — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 30, 2019

Sure

Kirsten Dunst was nominated for a Golden Globe when she was 12 and won Best Actress at Cannes, but sure, Reuters, go with Spidey’s gf. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 30, 2019

Thank Goodness

Thank goodness I wasn’t aware of the Kirsten Dunst tweet until after it was deleted so that I didn’t have to blow off work to destroy Reuters with my bare hands — Shannon Watters (@shanito) August 30, 2019

Buh Bye

Looks like Reuters deleted that crappy Kirsten Dunst tweet. pic.twitter.com/cnwTLK9HoJ — Kurt Sevits (@kurtsevits) August 30, 2019

Some Assistance

Do you mean the Kirsten Dunst who has had over 30 wins and 60 nominations for awards within her profession? pic.twitter.com/nmxPpbP5OH — The FU clap (@SteinNds1122) August 30, 2019

Ice Cold

What did Kirsten Dunst ever do to you, Reuters?



How about “best known for successfully transitioning from child actor into a steadily working actor?”



Marie Antoinette was good as hell and so was Season 2 of Fargo.



That’s ice-cold, Reuters. pic.twitter.com/LwGKXDgFpc — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 30, 2019

Love to See It

Kirsten Dunst finally getting the recognition she deserves. We love to see it pic.twitter.com/RVNtqbbjAh — 🌴Sunset Boulevardez🌴 (@Kissesfromdes) August 30, 2019

Memories

If Kirsten Dunst is just remembered as “spider-man’s girlfriend” then I should only be remembered as “that girl who once called the teacher mommy”. #KirstenDunst — I’m Alyssa Also 🎠 (@AlyssaNY152) August 30, 2019

Defending Dunst