Kraven the Hunter: Jimmy Kimmel Lobbies for Role After Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting

Jimmy Kimmel is tossing his hat in the ring for Kraven the Hunter after Aaron Taylor-Johnson got cast as the villain. Fans will remember last year when the comedian joked that he had secured the role and tagged Tom Holland in the post. Well, this is just a continuation of the bit. The Spider-Man actor and the late-night host have had plenty of moments between them over the years. Holland has a bit of a reputation as someone who blabs Marvel Studios' secrets. Kimmel was only too happy to wrap that real-life tendency into their interactions. The Spider-Man star actually appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before Far From Home premiered. This of course caused a lot of confusion because Avengers: Endgame hadn’t released yet and Holland’s character was still dust.

So, the late night host probably won’t be donning that fantastic vest. But, Taylor-Johnson is already intimately acquainted with the MCU as the former Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Right now, Kraven the Hunter is slated for a January 13, 2023 release. Sony has a lot of projects on the horizon right now with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. The company also has plans for some other Spider-Man character TV shows like Silk. Richard Wenk is working on the Kraven script with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Longtime producer Avi Arad will team with Matt Tolmach on the project too.

Comicbook.com previously spoke with WandaVision director Matt Shakman about the idea of bringing Taylor-Johnson back for the MCU series.

"There definitely were conversations about bringing Aaron Taylor-Johnson back early on, I think Kevin [Feige] talked about this publicly," Shakman explained. "But it was ruled out fairly early on and we've already got Vision from back and so Agatha is bringing Pietro into this world, fake Pietro, into this world to further her agenda. And so having that be a recast Pietro worked on our meta level, but it also made sense thematically when we were talking about grief, which is that grief clouds your judgment, you're willing to believe things you wouldn't. You're living in this fantasy of, 'If this is my brother, even though I don't know or feel that he's my brother, I'm willing to accept it because I miss him so much.'"

