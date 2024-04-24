Loki Cast Reveals What They Took From Set

The second season of Loki came to an end on Disney+ back in November, and some of the show's cast reunited this month for an Emmys "For Your Consideration" event. During the event, Hiddleston explained why he never saw Loki as a villain. Before the official panel began, some of the show's stars caught up with Marvel Studios on the red carpet and revealed what items they stole from the set.

"Souvenirs from the TVA ✅ Marvel Studios' #Loki Season 2 is streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared on Instagram. While Hiddleston revealed he took a TVA handbook, Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) admitted she took home way more goodies ranging from TVA posters to a machete. You can check out the video below:

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Loki's Villain Status:

"Playing Loki has changed the course of my whole life, no question." Hiddleston reflected at the FYC event (via Deadline). "And I feel so proud of where we've ended up in Season 2. It was very creatively fulfilling to bring something full circle. I always saw him from the very first film as a broken soul with a shattered heart who felt like he didn't belong ... all that grief hardens into grievance. That's what binds him to Sylvie."

"And the grievance is what drives him to become a villain in the Avengers and the Thor movies, and this second chance that he's given by Mobius to rediscover that glorious purpose that he feels he's always been burdened with ... it comes in a shape he would have never recognized and would never have anticipated. And it gave him a kind of catharsis that he wasn't ready for," he added.

Will Tom Hiddleston Play Loki Again?

This year marks 13 years since Tom Hiddleston first played Loki in Thor. Since then, the actor has appeared in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Loki. The second season of Loki ended with a big change for the titular character, who is now holding all of the multiverses together. Naturally, many fans are wondering if the show will be back for another season.

"I don't know," Hiddleston recently told Jimmy Kimmel. "I really don't know. I know that we've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me."

"I truthfully don't know," Hiddleston said in another recent interview when asked about Loki Season 3. "I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people has been such an honor."

While Loki may not be getting a third season, it's hard to imagine Hiddleston will never play the role again. Stay tuned for more updates about the future of the MCU.