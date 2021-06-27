Loki Episode 3 Includes Amazing Portal Easter Egg

✖

Loki Episode 3 actually includes a sly Portal Easter Egg. For those not aware, Portal is a puzzle video game created by Valve in 2007. The kind of dimensional hopping shenanigans in Loki pair quite well with that adventure from The Orange Box. Much has been made of our protagonist tumbling through the decidedly rectangular portals from the TVA. But, the credits for the episode show that this universe’s riff on instantaneous travel is a bit more drastic than the one from the late aughts. A piece of signage in the TVA shows how the person traveling through a portal can run the risk of being separated from their appendages if they’re not quick about it. On Twitter, @cloutmeadows went ahead and did the side-by-side comparison for the people playing at home. It’s important to note that the portals in the MCU here are only orange instead of pairing with blue ones.

Did you guys see the portal reference in the End-Credits of #Loki Episode 3? #CBSpaces pic.twitter.com/QltKThr5zD — Collin (@cloutmeadows) June 24, 2021

Series star Sophia Di Martino actually addressed whether or not she would be around for further MCU adventures. Director Kate Herron spoke with ET Online about the road ahead for Sylvie and Loki as the series progresses.

"I would say there's more to be delved into. One thing I would say is, like, she's different to the comics. Like, she's a unique character, but obviously, there's things that have been pulled from,” Herron began. “I think for her character, she's on the run and she's called Sylvie and she's dyed her hair. The blonde that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there's more to be revealed about her character to comes"

"The main thing I would say is: Lady Loki in the comics is a very different character to our character, obviously," she continued. "I love that character and I think she's got a very different journey. But our Sylvie is a female Loki, in that sense -- because in episode 1 and 2, they know it's a Loki they're tracking -- but I think that's part of the discussion. It's almost like Loki -- as in Tom Loki -- he's like, 'Wait, how much of my life have you got? Who are you?' And I think that's the real question is, who is she? So, we will discuss that as the show goes on. Why does she not like being called Loki? What's her past? Where did she come from?"

