Jonathan Majors Speaks Out Difficulty of Keeping His Loki Appearance a Secret

Jonathan Majors addressed how difficult it was to keep his appearance on Loki a secret. When the Harder They Fall star came out of that elevator, social media absolutely erupted. Variety spoke with the beloved actor about entering the MCU and his time in the new Western. Back in 2020, he was announced as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Many were thrilled, but a lot of audiences still weren’t familiar with his work. That all changed with the Disney+ series and it’s been amazing to watch. Even still, Majors felt tremendous pressure to keep these secrets under wraps. Understandably so, as Marvel Studios is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to leaks and spoilers. No one knew that He Who Remains was waiting behind that door. And, the decision to debut the character there remains a high-water mark for the Disney+ era of MCU storytelling. Here’s what he had to say about the process.

Majors began, “I don’t really talk to people much [laughs]. I just keep my head down. You kinda feel like… this is odd to say, but it’s kinda biblical. You know, you feel like you got this little secret. You feel like Mary; you got this little gift, you know.”

“Well, the interesting part about… Loki… is that it’s all the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I think the big conversation was ‘is Kang going to show up in Loki ?’… there’s a couple entities, there’s Kang, and then there’s the actor that plays Kang and how they work that, because that’s just the nature of this world now,” he added. “So they didn’t expect He Who Remains. I didn’t expect He Who Remains, but I’m very glad we met, and I’m glad he got to be introduced to everybody else.”

The Loki star also talked about the unique experience of bringing this eccentric character to life with Marvel.com.

The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors said.

“He Who Remains has lived forever,” he mused. “One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character.”

