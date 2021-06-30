Loki Pays Perfect Homage to The Character’s Classic Comics Costume

✖

Full spoilers for this week's Loki below! Marvel fans may have had their jaw drop more than once in this week's episode of the Disney+ original series Loki, not the least of which is because of its mid-credits scene. As the episode came to a close fans were surprised to find Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief be pruned by the TVA, seemingly deleted from reality forever. When that clip after the first batch of credits begins we see that not only is Hiddleston still alive but that he's not alone, and he's not the only Loki in the world.

Standing in front of him are four, count 'em four, different Lokis including Kid Loki, played by Jack Veal; Boastful Loki, played by Deobia Oparei; Alligator Loki; and "Classic Loki," played by actor Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Fans will be quick to note the similarity in Kid Loki and Classic Loki's costumes, which have deftly recreated their looks from the pages of Marvel comics. Out of the two classic Loki is the most surprising though as Marvel Studios have routinely leap-frogged the '60s outfits for their characters for more modern interpretations. You can compare Grant's Loki costume to his classic comic book appearances in the image below!

"Nobody wants to hear me say who Richard E. Grant's playing. We're lucky to have him in the show – if he's in the show, I heard he might be," Loki head writer Michael Waldron previously told Total Film. "So I think everybody should just watch and find out. Like Loki himself, we really wanted the experience of watching the show to feel kind of unexpected and constantly shape-shifting."

It's unclear how these new Loki variants will factor into the final two episodes but seeing Hiddleston team up with other versions of his character, while also expanding the MCU's potential for using Loki, is an exciting venture. The first four episodes of Loki are now streaming exclusively on Disney+ and only two more remain. It's unclear what those final hours of the show will have in store for us but with at least five Lokis running around in the last episodes we're ready to stream them now.

