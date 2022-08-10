Loki Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Sylvie's New Look

Loki Season 2 is in production and some new set photos snapped behind the scenes of the Marvel Disney+ series reveal the new look and costume of Sylvie (Soiphia Di Martino). The new photo shows Sylvie standing outside of a McDonald's in front of what looks like a vintage station wagon car. Sylvie's banged hairstyle and Egyptian totem earrings make her look much more "civilian" despite the fact that she's still wearing something that looks close to her original Asgardian garb from Season 1.

As noted, the golden circular piece that Sophie wears as a collar looks chipped away in a worn and/or damaged way. It's unclear if this is just a logistical element of costume not being ready for set yet, or a change meant to convey some kind of change in Sophie's character or story arc in Loki Season 2.

VIEW PHOTOS: Sophie's New Loki Season 2 Look

Other photos from Loki Season 2's shoot in Hertfordshire, Southern England, show Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sophie together inside the McDoanld's, with shots of another scene showing a seemingly upset Loki looking like he failed to make a connection with her, or is perplexed by unfolding events. Owen Wilson's Mobius is also seen on scene.

At the end of Loki Season 1, Sophie made the game-changing to slay He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and set the entire Marvel Multiverse loose once again, after it has been pruned and controlled for so long by He Who Remains. Loki tried to stop it, but Sophie used a TemPad to get rid of him – except that Loki ended up in a version of the TVA in a different reality, where one of He Who Remains' other variant selves (Kang?) ruled that timeline as conqueror.

The fun of Loki is that when Season 2 kicks off, it will literally be a whole new show, with a whole new status quo. What has become of Sylvie is a big question Marvel fans have been hanging onto for a year now, as the character is a bonafide fan-favorite with a much bigger potential arc in this "Multiverse Saga" that will run through Phases 4, 5, and 6.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in 2023.

Source: Weibo