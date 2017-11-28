‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Mark Ruffalo Reacts To Tom Holland Leaking Confidential Marvel Studios Material

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s incredible Hulk isn’t too happy with Tom Holland leaking some classified information that was sent his way.

Earlier today, the Spider-Man star “accidentally” revealed the teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity War as part of an unboxing video involving a package sent to him by co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner. Holland first showed off the poster and then held up the “confidential” notice that was packaged with it.

Ruffalo has responded to “leak” in a non-verbal fashion befitting the Hulk. Check out the tweet below:

Of course, this was all pretty transparently Marvel Studios effectively using their stars to have a bit of fun with fans. The Avengers: Infinity War poster was released online through official channels shortly after Holland’s video went live.

Marvel also released a teaser for the pending release of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer and have since confirmed that the trailer will debut Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

At D23 earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke to Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo about the long wait for the trailer to be released.

“You know, all I can say is that when the footage comes out we want it to be exactly right,” Russo said, as seen in the video above. “So we are taking our time and working on that footage because, as you can imagine, the levels of visual effects in these movies are unprecedented and there are certain things in this footage at Comic-Con that works specifically for a Comic-Con audience. But when we go wide, to a wide audience, we have to make sure that footage works for a wide audience.

“So we’re hard at work on that right now,” Russo continued. “I’m not going to give a timeline on it because I want to surprise people but, you know, hopefully, they’re patient with us.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3in 2020.