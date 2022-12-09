Marvel and Star Wars Funko Pops Get a Holiday Deal on Amazon
Time is running out to complete your Christmas shopping, but you can check off some stocking stuffers for Funko fans thanks to Amazon. They're running a sale that includes a random collection of toys mixed in with Funko Pops that focus heavily on Marvel and Star Wars. What's more, it includes a lot of exclusive Pops from collections like Victory Shawarma, Year of the Shield, Sinister 6, and Across the Galaxy. You can shop the entire Amazon sale right here while it lasts. Some of the standout Funko deals are listed below.
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child (Grogu) with Cup - 67% off
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Hooded Ahsoka with Dual Sabers – 27% off
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Across The Galaxy – Moroff - 27% off
- Funko Marvel: Year of The Shield – Captain America Through The Ages 5 Pack – 29% off
- Marvel: Year of The Shield – Captain America (Sam Wilson) with Shield – 35% off
- Funko POP! Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga – Avengers with Base 6 Pack – 39% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series – Captain America, Figure 4 of 6 – 37% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series – Black Widow, Figure 5 of 6 – 30% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series – Thor, Multicolor Figure 6 of 6 – 42% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Sinister 6 – Doctor Octopus, Amazon Exclusive, Figure 1 of 7 – 55% off
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Stranger Things Build A Scene – Demogorgon – 30% off
Details on the Funko Pop series that many of these figures are a part of can be found via the following links:
