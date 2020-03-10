Marvel’s Black Widow Has a Hidden Iron Maiden Tease

On Monday, Marvel Studios released the final trailer for Black Widow. The trailer has a hint that Iron Man villain Iron Maiden is going to be a big part of the movie. Fans have long suspected that Rachel Weisz‘s character, Melina, is Melina Vostokovna, a villain also known as Iron Maiden in the Marvel Comics universe. A shot in the final trailer shows Melina pushing aside a bookshelf to reveal a hidden area. On a shelf is a silver mask similar to the one Iron Maiden wears in the comics. If there’s a mask, maybe there’s a suit of armor as well. You can take a look below.

In the comics, Vostokoff was a Russian intelligence agent who was constantly overshadowed by Black Widow. After growing frustrated and resentful of Widow, Vostokoff left the Russian intelligence community and began working as a freelance agent and assassin. She was later one of many assassins hired by someone else holding a grudge to assassinate the Black Widow. She almost succeeded.

Iron Maiden then joined the all-female supervillain team called the Femizons when they attempted to sterilize the planet. She went rogue in a failed attempt to take over the science-based terrorist organization AIM. She was last seen being taken out by the Thunderbolts while trying to flee to Canada during the Superhuman Civil War.

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.”

