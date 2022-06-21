Marvel Fan Films Incredible Captain America Fight Sequence

One Marvel fan film has an amazing Captain America fight sequence. Godefroy Ryckewaert mesmerized people back in 2019. His sequence with the hero fighting a SWAT team gained steam on Reddit this week after nearly three years. Now, people are wishing they could see some hand-to-hand combat like that from the MCU's hero as well. Not a ton is known about what they have planned for Sam Wilson. Steve Rogers is an even more mysterious subject at this point. However, Quentin d'Hainaut had some fun as the Super Solider. The effects work on the lightning his enemy uses has been lauded as well. You can check out the entire thing for yourself right here down below.

Based on some recent comments, Evans seems to be willing to return. He regularly has nothing but good things to say about working with Marvel Studios during his tenure. It seemed like playing Captain Americawas a big moment for not only him but also the entire fanbase as he came to be synonymous with the character.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the Lightyear star to asked him about rumors of a Captain America return. Evans delivered a coy response, but did acknowledge the fact that fans really want to see him return those Infinity Stones at some point. When asked what it would take for him to return to the franchise, the beloved MCU actor has this to say.

"That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans explained. However, he's not going to just jump back into the role despite all those fan photoshops. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he also mused about where this journey has taken him over the years. "You know, it's different. It's different. For ten years, you always have a movie around the corner," Evans told Yahoo Entertainment. "For ten years… it's always, you finish one and your life is scheduled by, 'Okay, six months, we have press. Six more months, we start up on the next movie.' To kind of have open waters, there's parts of it that are nice and there are parts of it that I really, really miss, because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and, you know, it'll be the best ten years of my professional life without any question forever."

Did you enjoy this Captain America clip? Let us know down in the comments!