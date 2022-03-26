Marvel’s Defenders and Agents of SHIELD Stars Promote Their Move to Disney+

Disney+ is celebrating the arrival of Netflix’s former Marvel content, including the DefendersVerse shows and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., to its streaming service with many of shows’ biggest stars promoting the move. Those DefendersVerse series include Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. March 16th was the date the DefendersVerse and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. landed on Disney+, with Marvel fans celebrating their arrival. In a surprising move, Disney+ compiled a short video clip of several actors reminding fans which streaming service they can now watch their favorite heroes.

“Welcome home, heroes,” a tweet from the Disney+ Twitter account begins. “Marvel’s #Daredevil, #JessicaJones, #LukeCage, #IronFist, #ThePunisher, #TheDefenders, and #AgentsofSHIELD are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. Check local availability. Updated parental controls available in the U.S.” Star such as Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), and Ben Barnes (Billy Russo) all make appearances to hype up where their shows can be streamed.

The Marvel debuts on Netflix weren’t without a few hiccups along the way. For example, the Daredevil landing page originally had a picture of Bullseye up instead of the Man Without Fear. Disney+ did eventually update the Daredevil landing page to fix the mistake. Thankfully, Disney+ did leave the mature content of Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones with the addition of a new content rating.

Speaking of Daredevil, there is a new report that a reboot series could be on the way. Earlier this month, Murphy’s Multiverse unveiled evidence of a new business entity that could be serving as the production company behind Marvel Studios’ Daredevil reboot. The scoopers revealed Blind Faith Productions LLC was a new Disney-owned entity, even suggesting it would operate a series for the Man Without Fear. Now, a new “Daredevil Reboot” listing appeared in the latest issue of Production Weekly, stating that Kevin Feige and Chris Gray are the show’s producers. Filming is reported to start filming by the end of the year.

Of course, Marvel Studios is remaining radio silent on the matter, leaving fans to speculate on when they can see the street-level heroes again. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have reprised their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, so there’s still hope for the other Defenders to return in the future.

