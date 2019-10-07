Marvel Fan Pinpoints the Most Unrealistic Part of the Ant-Man Movies

When it comes to superhero movies, there’s a major pre-requisite when it comes to suspension of disbelief. People don’t have super strength, they cannot fly, and they definitely don’t have the ability to travel through time. And while all of these aspects don’t make or break the immersion when it comes to movies from Marvel Studios, there are some other details that are a bit harder to swallow. Especially when it comes to films like Ant-Man and the Wasp and the character of Scott Lang.

The films would have you believe that Scott, an ex-convict on house arrest who is working for a company that’s struggling to stay open, can afford to pay for a house in San Francisco.

Yeah, it’s hard to buy what they’re selling here, probably harder than it is to pay the rent for that house for a person in Scott’s situation. But if this is the least believable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, then they’re doing a pretty decent job.

Perhaps they’ll explain how Scott Lang can afford the house with his salary from the struggling company X-Con, which was about to fold before Luis and co. snagged that major deal with apartment building-owner Mr. Karapetyan. Of course, this is all under the assumption that they’ll actually get to make Ant-Man 3.

Marvel Studios has a full slate moving forward, and they have not yet announced plans for a followup to Ant-Man and the Wasp. But Rudd has explained that if fans want to see another installment, they should ask Marvel Studios to get moving.

“I don’t know,” Rudd told Yahoo! about Ant-Man 3. “You need to make a call to the top brass and start a campaign to make it happen.”

Director Peyton Reed explained to ComicBook that he planted seeds in the latest movie that he plans to followup.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with,” said Reed. “We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

