Marvel Fans Are Stoked a Thunderbolts Movie Is Finally Happening
It has seemed like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building towards some kind of Thunderbolts team-up for quite some time. Villains have been kept around and sent on missions with heroes, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus actively employing various characters and sending them out on violent missions. Thunderbolts has been in the wings and fans have been wondering how it would eventually be presented. On Thursday, that question was answered. Thunderbolts is getting the feature film treatment.
News broke on Thursday afternoon that Marvel Studios had tapped director Jake Schreier to helm a live-action Thunderbolts movie, with Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson penning the script. There's no word on which characters will be appearing in the movie, but the plan is to shoot it next summer, so a 2024 release seems likely.
Even with very little information available, this Thunderbolts movie news has Marvel fans excited. There have been so many theories regarding the Thunderbolts team in recent years, and it's exciting to finally see some real progression on that front.
Following the news, Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.
Make Castle Happen
Make it happen #Thunderbolts pic.twitter.com/cSIl1KHEFF— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 9, 2022
Official
YOOOOO THUNDERBOLTS MOVIE IS OFFICIAL!!!!— Hernandy (Dick Eater Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) June 9, 2022
Finally
We’ve known Thunderbolts was on the way for some time, so it’s super cool to see it finally announced instead of being a thing a bunch of have just referred to— Kane J. Webb (@FightOnTwist) June 9, 2022
More JLD!
Just realised that Julia Louis Dreyfus is gonna get an actual meaty role in Thunderbolts AHHHH— Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) June 9, 2022
Excited
So The Thunderbolts has been confirmed. One of the only few MCU projects I'm excited so for— T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) June 9, 2022
Most Hyped
Thunderbolts is my most hyped team to come to the MCU. I’m so excited!! pic.twitter.com/eXyev2PuUW— Roman (@romansempir3) June 9, 2022
More Yelena
thunderbolts movie means YELENA IS COMING BACK??? pic.twitter.com/qHD8Edwkzw— 💌 (@haIobearers) June 9, 2022
Wild
How crazy it is we're now at a point to getting a Thunderbolts movie. That's wild.
Keep saying it, but Feige ain't resting until almost everything from Marvel Comics is adapted to live action in the MCU. https://t.co/mxBmfflVrm— Cap-1945 (@Capsicle1949) June 9, 2022
I'm In
I was hoping for Justin Lin to direct but ah well.
I heard great things about Jake Schreier's Robot & Frank anyway and if he impressed Marvel Studios with his pitch then there's got be somethibg great! I'm in for Thunderbolts. https://t.co/7nh0VOxoRi— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) June 9, 2022