Marvel Fans Are Stoked a Thunderbolts Movie Is Finally Happening

It has seemed like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building towards some kind of Thunderbolts team-up for quite some time. Villains have been kept around and sent on missions with heroes, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus actively employing various characters and sending them out on violent missions. Thunderbolts has been in the wings and fans have been wondering how it would eventually be presented. On Thursday, that question was answered. Thunderbolts is getting the feature film treatment.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Marvel Studios had tapped director Jake Schreier to helm a live-action Thunderbolts movie, with Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson penning the script. There's no word on which characters will be appearing in the movie, but the plan is to shoot it next summer, so a 2024 release seems likely.

Even with very little information available, this Thunderbolts movie news has Marvel fans excited. There have been so many theories regarding the Thunderbolts team in recent years, and it's exciting to finally see some real progression on that front.

