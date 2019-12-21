Marvel Fans Outraged They Can’t Watch Stan Lee Tribute

Tonight is supposed to be a special occasion commemorating the life and legacy of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who tragically passed away over one year ago. The man who helped co-create superheroes including the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the X-Men is the subject of Celebrating Stan Lee, a special that’s airing on ABC across the country. Or rather, it’s supposed to be airing on ABC, but a lot of different markets are reporting that it has yet to begin broadcasting on their local stations.

Fans of Marvel and Stan Lee are not reacting to this development very well, and many of them are expressing their disappointment online. Some of them are in markets where the show has yet to go on the air, while others believe their broadcast has been outright replaced by the local news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan Lee is considered a legend among nerd circles for his contributions to the everlasting legacy of Marvel Comics, though he is often mislabeled as the sole creator for many of the most iconic characters in the franchise. But that’s not why these fans are upset (though there are plenty of those as well), because these people are simply angry that they cannot see the tribute.

Read on to see how people are reacting to their local ABC network not airing the Stan Lee tribute.

Who wants a small-town Christmas show?!

Hey, @wxyzdetroit, you’re airing some small-town Christmas show now, not the Scheduled ABC special on Stan Lee? Are you running It any other time (for the one or two Marvel fans out there)? — Julie Hinds (@juliehinds) December 21, 2019

DETROOOOOIIIIT!!!! *shakes fist*

Sat down to watch the @ABCNetwork @Marvel special. @wxyzdetroit is playing some Christmas across America show. Why are they preempting the National ABC programming? We don’t want to wait for 1:06 am. I can almost guarantee Stan Lee would get better ratings. — Ann Arbor With Kids (@A2WithKids) December 21, 2019

A perfectly reasonable reaction

Lists?! No one likes lists!

@WEWS Where is Celebrating Stan Lee!!!???? What is this List crap?! — Tim Stroup (@CyberSleuth96) December 21, 2019

WAIT — Beer… worthless????

@WTAE way to screw us out of the Stan Lee special so we could watch worthless beer. — Holy Joly Brian (@BrianBrickner33) December 21, 2019

Wrong network, but we’ll take the shoutout!

I better be able to watch the Stan Lee special on CBS tomorrow somewhere — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@JMR10891) December 21, 2019

Pittsburgh is not a Stan Lee city

@ABCNetwork why does Pittsburgh not have Stan Lee? — 🦄MysticalCupcake🦄 (@SmoochyCupcake) December 21, 2019

Pity the beer snob