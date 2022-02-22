Marvel Releases Ghost Rider Trailer

Ghost Rider is blazing a trail of vengeance in a new series from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has released a trailer to promote the series debuting tomorrow. Ghost Rider #1 comes from the creative team of writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) and artist Cory Smith (Conan the Barbarian). This new volume comes on the 50th anniversary of the character’s debut, with Percy planning a bold new direction for the Spirit of Vengeance. The trailer features all-new artwork from the series, and includes many of the horror elements that have become vital to Ghost Rider’s mythos. It will have fans wondering what else is in store for Ghost Rider’s 50th anniversary.

“This is a back-to-basics approach that focuses (for now) on Johnny Blaze,” Percy told SYFY Wire when the new Ghost Rider series was announced. “Where has he been the past few years? You’ll know soon. I can’t tell you too much, or I’ll undercut the suspense and horror. And rest assured: this is a horror comic. Some really unsettling things happen in this first (oversized) issue alone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures recently released the trailers for 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2012’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance within 24 hours of each other. Both films starred Nicolas Cage as Johnny Blaze, the former stunt biker who sold his soul to the devil. In return, Blaze was transformed into Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance. While fans may speculate this means a relaunch of the Ghost Rider franchise is in the works, the trailers’ caption reveals the true meaning behind the uploads. Sony Pictures is celebrating the 15th and 10th anniversaries of Nicolas Cage playing the Marvel supernatural hero, and is treating fans with both films’ pulse-pounding trailers.

Written by Benjamin Percy and with art by Cory Smith, Ghost Rider #1 goes on sale February 23rd.

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by KAEL NGU

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out!

Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue!