Marvel Heroes React to Eternals Trailer in Hilarious Viral Video

Marvel’s Avengers got to weigh in on the new Eternals trailer in a new parody video. Internet favorite Mark Phillips and his band of jokesters decided to joke about what Captain America, The Hulk, Punisher, and other heroes had to say about the absence of the heroes during the Battle for Earth. (For the sake of the parody, some heroes got included that weren’t there either!) There are some silly jabs a Sam Wilson, Thor getting outshined by Steve Rogers, and Hulk questioning what anger is really for. It’s all very funny and plays off the existing queries from fans about where The Eternals were when everything was on the line. These kinds of questions pop up almost constantly in the MCU when there is a big world-ending stakes battle going on. As the cast of characters continues to expand, there will have to be reasons for why the entire crew doesn’t assemble.

Phillips has been a mainstay of social media parody videos for years now. A recent clip of him imitating Space Jam star LeBron James earned him national media attention. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained his plans for content and how important authenticity is with fans.

“Being genuine, to me, it means everything really,” Phillips said. “[Loyalty], happiness, just accomplishing your dreams, you’ve got to be genuine in everything you do... I feel like anybody else wouldn’t be doing that with their whole group because it would be a lot of extra feelings. We ain’t got no extra feelings.”

“I never want (the audience) to think that we are changing, because we’re not,” he added. “I’m still the same person I was when I was 15, and I would like to say everybody in this group is the same.”

“It just required us to basically not have any other jobs, just to focus on this full-time,” Phillips continued. “I feel like if you’ve got another job, you don’t really believe in it all the way.”

