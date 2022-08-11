Iron Man's Most Ambitious Experiment Could Lead to the Downfall of Earth

Tony Stark is known for his creative inventions, with perhaps the Iron Man armor being the biggest of them all. However, he sets out to top himself in A.X.E.: Judgment Day, a crossover event between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. A war has broken out between the X-Men and Eternals, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes caught in the middle. The second issue finds Iron Man in an unlikely team-up with the heroic members of the Eternals and an X-Men villain, as they race to end the war before it causes irrevocable damage. Unfortunately, their impressive creation could result in Earth's downfall and reveals how Judgment Day gets its appropriate title.

WARNING: Spoilers for A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 follow. Continue at your own risk!\

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 comes from Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. While the Avengers assist the X-Men in defending Krakoa from monstrous Hex Eternals, Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, Phastos, and Mister Sinister are hard at work trying to revive Avengers Mountain, which is the carcass of a long-dead Celestial. Their multi-pronged plan involves harvesting the remains from Celestial fossils such as Arishem the Judge, the Dreaming Celestial, and other artifacts found on Asgard's Destroyer armor. Iron Man's own biology is also utilized since he recently possessed the Power Cosmic and piloted Avengers Mountain during the King in Black event.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What our heroes attempt to do is gather all of the ingredients they need to revive Avengers Mountain, while also controlling it so it can only perform the tasks they approve of. Typically, Celestials dish out orders, but this time the one controlled by Iron Man and the Eternals will look to cease the X-Men/Eternals war. Their science experiment is a success, as Avengers Mountain awakens and orders the Hex to stop its attack on Krakoa.

Just as Iron Man, Ajak, and Makkari prepare to celebrate, the tide turns for the worst. Avengers Mountain reverts back to its original programming and decides its Judgment Day for Earth. Speaking psychically so everyone on Earth can hear it, Avengers Mountain recalls how humanity has been unkind to itself, constantly bickering and infighting. With the planet ruined, Avengers Mountain gives society 24 hours to justify its existence. People will be judged individually and as a collective. If the Celestial finds more people that are just than wicked, everyone lives. However, if Earth is found lacking, tomorrow isn't promised.

Do you think Iron Man can stop his runaway Celestial? Let us know your thoughts on A.X.E.: Judgment Day in the comments!