Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro Launches January 30th

Hasbro’s first Marvel Legends wave of 2025 launched on January 9th with X-Men-themed Nemesis / Genocide / Holocaust Build-A-Figure wave. Pre-orders for the 7 figures in that collection are live now. However, the fanstream that Hasbro conducted on January 17th laid out a collection of figures that will go up for pre-order on January 30th, February 6th, and February 13th. As the dates suggest, these figures will come in three different flavors.

January 30th will see the release of the only movie-themed figure in the lineup – Electro from Spider-Man: No Way Home. On February 6th, look for a collection of figures with mini comic accessories that includes Adam Warlock, ROM Spaceknight, Dakken, Miles Morales, Banshee and Ultimate Iron Man. Rounding out the list on February 13th is the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Spider-Man which comes with a ton of accessories. All of these figures will be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon after their respective launch times. As a bonus, a Jean Grey (X-Factor) figure was revealed as a Target exclusive that will launch at some point in the spring. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of the figures, and direct links will be added after launch, so keep this article handy.

Marvel Legends January 30th Pre-Order: 10am PT / 1pm ET

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S ELECTRO ACTION FIGURE: $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Brought in from another universe with Doctor Strange’s spell, Max Dillon comes back stronger than ever as the electricity-manipulating villain. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Electro! This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel’s Electro from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Features a high-deco electric star-shaped headpiece and comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and lightning FX. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging.”

Marvel Legends February 6th Pre-Order: 10am PT / 1pm ET

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S BANSHEE: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 5 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, alternate head portraying the character’s iconic sonic scream face, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975). Hasbro Marvel action figures’ 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans’ collections. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvel’s Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), add Marvel’s Banshee to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability).”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ROM: SPACEKNIGHT: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Rom: Spaceknight #1 (1979), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 6 accessories, including blast effect, alternate hands, Analyzer to reveal shape-shifting Dire Wraiths, and Neutralizer to banish them into Limbo, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Rom: Spaceknight #1 (1979).”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ADAM WARLOCK: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance at the conclusion of Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet (1991) comic miniseries, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, iconic staff, and Infinity Gauntlet, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Infinity Gauntlet #1 (1991).”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTIMATE MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2014), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 5 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, and alternate masked head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2014).”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAKEN (WOLVERINE): $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Dark Avengers #1 (2009), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and alternate head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Dark Avengers #1 (2009).

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTIMATE IRON MAN: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Comes with 5 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Ultimate Iron Man #1 (2005).”

Marvel Legends February 13th Pre-Order: 10am PT / 1pm ET

MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES SPIDER-MAN: Price Coming Soon – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics and includes over 35 points of articulation for dynamic web-slinging poses on your shelf or battling deadly foes. Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 20 accessories, including: alternate unmasked Peter Parker head; alternate Spidey-sense head with removable tingle effect; 2 hands in THWIP pose; 2 hands launching webs; 2 wall-crawling hands; 2 hands with revealed web-shooters; 2 web-slinging hands that can grip the 2 web lines over 9 inches; backpack; web shield that can peg on the figure’s arm; plus web snare and web blast effect complete with a hinged web display stand.

Coming Soon

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JEAN GREY (X-FACTOR): $24.99 – Target Exclusive (Spring 2025) – “This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Jean Grey (X-Factor) from Marvel Comics. Features over 20 points of articulation and fully poseable head, arms, and legs and comes with 3 accessories. Includes collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design.”