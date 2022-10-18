Marvel Legends Marvel vs. Capcom War Machine Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro has unveiled the next action figure in the Marvel Legends lineup, and it's none other than Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes' War Machine as he appears in the Marvel vs. Capcom video game. Pre-orders for the figure will be available today, October 18th at 10am PT / 1pm ET sharp right here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout). It should also be available here on Amazon around that time, though there might be a delay.

Pre-order links for the Marvel Legends War Machine figure will be updated after the launch but, in the meantime, you can learn everything you need to know about the figure via the official description below. You might also want to check out the Marvel Comics Moon Knight figure that Hasbro launched last week and the massive LEGO 76210 Marvel Hulkbuster set that debuted this morning.

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE (Expected to arrive in February 2023): "Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes unleashes a torrent of explosive devastation in his modular War Machine armor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Comes with figure and 6 accessories including alternate hands to attach repulsor ray blast accessories and unibeam blast effect accessory as his repulsors are primed and ready for more action!"

You can keep up with the latest and greatest Hasbro releases right here. Some recent headlines include: