Marvel Legends Retro Ghost Rider Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Hasbro is all about Power Rangers this week, but they always have time for a new Marvel Legends release. Fan-favorite character Ghost Rider is getting the retro card treatment this time around with a 6-inch figure that includes accessories like an alternate Johnny Blaze head, swappable hands, flame effects, and the Hellfire Chain. It will come in 1990's Toy Biz-style packaging.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) with a release date set for January.

Of course Ghost Rider's many fans are wondering when the character will return to live-action in the MCU. Ghost Rider was famously played by Nic Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2012's Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance films and recently by Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes / Ghost Rider on the ABC action superhero series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Rumors have swirled about what actor might take on the role in the future, with Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves, and Ryan Gosling all in the mix. Some still hold out hope that Gabriel Luna will get the chance to return. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Luna revealed his feelings about the Ghost Rider Hulu show that never was:

"I would give all the money back just to do the show, just to give everything I have to that character for what we had, for that plan that we had. But you take the pay off and you move on, you move forward, and you try to continue your work".

He also chimed in on the possibility of returning to the character:

"I try to stay in the moment. This is interesting, in talking to you, it's the first time I've done some recollection of the experience. You never say no. You always say that it comes down to the story," he adds. "If it's a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel the way I felt when I was reading for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, it was a few years back, if I still feel it's just like breathing, that's what I felt with the character previously, then absolutely."