Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Wave 3 Debuts at SDCC 2025, Pre-Orders Drop July 26th

As San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Hasbro has confirmed the rumors that the third wave of X-Men ’97 figures are on the way. The mainline lineup includes Marvel’s Cable, Logan, Sunspot, Jubilee, Emma Frost and Morph. Note that pre-orders for these figures will launch on July 26th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET and you should be able to find everything here at Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here on Amazon and here at Walmart in addition to Hasbro Pulse. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below, and it includes details on the Memphisto with Infernal Throne exclusive.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S MEPHISTO WITH INFERNAL THRONE / Approx. Retail Price: $79.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse; available Fall 2026 / Ruling the Stygian deep atop his throne, Mephisto, Lord of Evil, schemes to capture the immortal souls of men. His machinations have pitted him against some of the Marvel Universe’s mightiest heroes and its most vile villains. You don’t have to sell your soul to bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Mephisto figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comics. The officially licensed Mephisto action figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and sword; plus soft-goods loin cloth, cape and an immense infernal throne.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S MORPH / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5 PM ET, available Fall 2025 / Morph is a shape-shifting mutant who tends to crack jokes, even in the darkest of circumstances for the X-Men. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Morph action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate heads and a set of alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JUBILEE / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET, available Fall 2025 / Jubilee is a mutant capable of generating colorful energy plasmoids that look like fireworks. Although Jubilee is the youngest member of the X-Men, she can hold her own. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Jubilee action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, attachable plasmoid power FX, and soda cup.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES EMMA FROST / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET, available Fall 2025 / A posh telepath with a biting wit as sharp as her diamond skin. Emma’s always been an elegant power player, used to looking out for number one. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Emma Frost action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head and set of alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S CABLE / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET, available Fall 2025 / After being reunited with his parents Cyclops and Jean Grey, this orphaned time-traveler soldier decides to stay in the present to protect mutant and humankind from the impending future. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Cable action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, 2 blasters, and 2 weapon FX.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S SUNSPOT / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET, available Fall 2025 / Sunspot is a trust-fund Casanova with a bit of flair who’s always chosen the path of least resistance in life…that is until some familiar faces from the X-Men’s past come knocking at his door. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Sunspot action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and power FX.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S LOGAN / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Pre-order on July 26 at 5PM ET, available Fall 2025 / Logan is a gruff mutant with an accelerated healing factor and three retractable adamantium claws on each hand who’s seen more wars than he can count. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel’s Logan action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97. The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands to display him with or without his claws, or holding a deck of cards.

You can keep up with all of Hasbro’s SDCC 2025 pre-order launches right here via our roundup. Read on for details on Wave 1 and Wave 2.

