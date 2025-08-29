Marvel Legends Emperor Doom Figure Pre-Orders Launch Next Week

With Robert Downey Jr. set to take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again as Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom, Hasbro has been firing up the merch machine to celebrate our new supreme leader. So far, this has included items like a Doctor Doom roleplay helmet, a reissue of the Fantastic Four retro Doctor Doom figure, and this upcoming Marvel Legends figure of Emperor Doom as he appears in the current Marvel Comics event One World Under Doom.

As you’ll see in the gallery below, the figure looks pretty badass and comes with alternate hands and effects pieces. If you want to get your hands on it, be ready and waiting at 1pm ET on September 2nd where it will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for price that is TBA. The news was revealed by Hasbro’s own Dan Yun, who has also revealed that Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 Cyclops and Jean Grey 2-Pack will be available as a Pulse Exclusive on that date. The 2-pack is part of a huge Wave of X-Men ’97 figures that debuted at SDCC 2025 back in July. You can check out the entire wave of new Marvel Legends X-Man ’97 figures right here.

As noted, Hasbro released a comic book-inspired Doctor Doom roleplay helmet at NY Toy Fair 2025 this past March, and you can still get your hands on it. Details about the helmet can be found below, and you can order one here on Amazon for $99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DOCTOR DOOM PREMIUM ROLEPLAY HELMET / $99.99 “Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Doctor Doom’s classic helmet! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco is inspired by the character’s signature look in Marvel Comics. Marvel roleplay set comes with a green fabric hood inspired by Doctor Doom’s signature robe. Includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans’ collections or wearing with a Doctor Doom Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Imagine pitting the brilliant mind of Victor Von Doom against Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four!”