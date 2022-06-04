Marvel's Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Responds to Revival Rumors

✖





Luke Cage star Mike Colter responded to those revival rumors. It seems he has not been informed of any plans for a Netflix Defender-Verse reunion right now. Marvel fans have been wondering if they could see all of the Defenders in the MCU after Charlie Cox's grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, Colter has seen the fans' cries and decided to respond during an appearance on The View. They asked him all about a social media post that united Krysten Ritter with her old co-star. The Jessica Jones star posted the photo and people went bananas. However, the Luke Cage actor says that was a mere coincidence. In fact, he argues that they live pretty close to each other. But, the hosts seem to believe that he's weaving a tall tale to throw fans off of the scent. Check out his story right here.

"You know it was funny, we live in a neighborhood really close to each other. And we bumped into each other at a strawberry patch that was like an hour away. We just happened to be in the same place hanging out with our kids. I bumped into another actor that I did not know and he's like, 'Oh yeah, Krysten's here!' And I thought, they were friends. So I texted her and she pops up in front of me and we hung out, letting the kids play."

"Forget the strawberry patch. I don't know what's going on with Marvel," he admitted. "I loved working with her and I really don't know anything other than that. That's it."

Comicbook.com spoke to Ritter earlier this year about a potential return to the role. Marvel has been bringing back a lot of beloved characters as of late. However, if the story was there, you could count on the actress to answer the call.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter explained to ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she added. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

