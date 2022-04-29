Marvel's Moon Knight Star Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Taweret

✖

After episode four of Moon Knight shocked fans with its introduction of the hippopotamus goddess Taweret, episode five delved deeper into her character. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Taweret was the goddess of pregnancy and fertility, but in the series she guides souls as they transition into the afterlife. Bringing a Hippopotamus to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no small ordeal. It involved a ton of visual effects and a stand-in on set. We have yet to see the behind-the-scenes of episode five, and now the actress who played Taweret has been given a peak behind the curtain. Antonia Salib, the actress who brings the hippo god to life, posted a cool behind-the-scenes look at the latest episode of Moon Knight.

In the behind-the-scenes look it shows Salib in full Taweret garbs and she even came equipped with a giant hippopotamus head, which is likely for the actors to look at for VFX purposes. The actress also gives us another look at the boat they used to travel the Duat. You can check out Salib's post on Instagram below.

The actress recently had a discussion about the freedom Marvel Studios gave the actors on set during the red carpet premiere of the series. The interview began making the rounds online and it revealed that Salib was playing the Egyptian goddess Taweret in the series. While Salib didn't confirm who she was playing, Variety revealed the news in an accompanying tweet. So her role in the series has been known for quite some time.

"I think with having the time with a series, you're really able to explore all these different characters and the emotional journey that Steven and March (Isaac) are going through and you really flesh it out," Salib told Variety. "Personally, it felt like such a collaborative process, which was brilliant for such a big organization. From the moment when I read the scenes when I was auditioning to when I started working with the director Mohamed Diab and the costume team to VFX, it felt like I was given license to create my character and everyone was on board together."



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." Episode five of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ tomorrow.

What do you think of the behind-the-scenes look at Taweret? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!