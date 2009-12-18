Avatar Director James Cameron Says He Wants Marvel Movies to Keep Making Billions of Dollars

✖

Avatar director James Cameron says that he wants Marvel movies to keep making money hand over fist. The company’s movies make Billions, but the competition is hoping their rivalry can continue. In some comments to IndieWire, the director says that this desire is motivated by the continued health of the theater industry. Both movie fans and analysts have watched the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment landscape. It’s not too hyperbolic to say that the worldwide situation has altered how movies, tv, and other amusements will function forever. However, for Cameron, it is absolutely crucial that the theater experience persists despite the focus on streaming. Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix all offer consumers something different. But, for directors, talent, and the crews that help bring these stories to life, the at-home landscape presents a huge unknown.

“Everybody makes a big deal out of [the box office battle], but the truth is what we really need to focus on is getting back to theaters,” Cameron observed. “Hopefully we can still have movies like that, ‘Endgame’ and ‘Avatar’ and the big Marvel movies and all that, movies that are able to make $1 billion or $2 billion.”

“Let’s pray that movie theaters are still there after this pandemic and after this shift towards streaming, not that I have anything against streaming,” he added. “There’s great writing and great shows in [streaming], but let’s remember that movie theaters are a sacred experience for all of us. Let’s get back out there when it’s safe to do so.”

As Avengers: Endgame broke the record, Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn put out a statement uplifting Cameron while congratulating the Marvel team, “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights.”

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience," Horn added in his statement. "The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

