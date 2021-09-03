Marvel's Shang-Chi Announces Early IMAX Screenings

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its premiere event on Monday. Next, some lucky fans will get to see the movie in IMAX theaters two weeks ahead of its release. The official Shang-Chi social media account tweeted, "Witness the rise of Marvel’s next Super Hero! Sign up now for a special IMAX early screening of #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 25 markets at 7p local time." The tickets are "first come, first serve." Fans can RSVP and claim seats at the Gofobo website. This event preempts even the film's upcoming Cinemacon screening by a week.

Yesterday, Marvel revealed the first clip from the movie. Star Simu Liu is ready to make history in the lead role.

"I just wanted people to know how fired up I am for this movie," Liu said on the premiere's red carpet. "I mean it's been a tough, tough time for everybody and I think sometimes it's just so important to get that messaging through. It's emotional. It's raw. It just shows the world how much I and we all believe in this movie and how incredible it's going to be."

Liu previously tweeted out, in response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's comments referring to the film as an experiment, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who has lived in the shadows but must now confront his past. That past includes his father, Wenwu, also known as the Mandarin, who leads the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, with Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.