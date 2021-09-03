Shang-Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Wondering About Fin Fang Foom
Marvel released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings final trailer today, and fans have questions. The new Shang-Chi trailer features some interesting insights in the mystical world of martial arts fighters that Marvel Studios if building up - including a tournament that will feature cameos by some big crossover characters from other Marvel franchises like Doctor Strange and The Incredilbe Hulk.
However, one thing that Marvel fans really want to know is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adapting the comic book mythos about The Mandarin and his ten magic rings. Some of Shang-Chi's footage seems to hint that legend of the Ten Rings will be tied to ancient lore about Chinese dragons - and possibly Marvel's most infamous dragon, Fin Fang Foom!
Is That Fin Fang Foom?
Is that Fin Fang Foom???? pic.twitter.com/8LcMojBgL5— ᱬ Nmalik ᱬ (@Nmalik2002) June 25, 2021
Rumors have swirled for years, so fans saw this moment in the Shang-Chi trailer and "Fin Fang Foom" immediately became a trending topic on the Internet. That dragon still has clout!
Not My Fin Fang Foom
Guys, as sad as it is, that's not Fin Fang Foom. We've already seen the full design, thanks to LEGO, and this isn't ANYTHING like the big green boi. pic.twitter.com/hhODGNibc6— Wixhael (@Wixhael) June 25, 2021
Not Fin Fang Foom sadly
It’s the Great Protector pic.twitter.com/XgA23kH18s— JJ is (@OscarWildeLXIX) June 25, 2021
Fortunately (or not) we already know that this creature is NOT Fin Fang Foom. Merchandising has already revealed the dragon to be called "The Great Protector" and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu already confirmed Fin Fang Foom is not part of the film.
Inner Child Is ALIVE!
ME. “I think my inner fanboy might be dead, this SHANG-CHI trailer is fun and all but I’m just not marking out for this stuff any more —“— David Hines (@hradzka) June 25, 2021
THE TWELVE-YEAR-OLD WHO LIVES IN MY BRAIN. “HOLY CRAP IS THAT FIN FANG FOOM” pic.twitter.com/hQp8xrSjNb
If you don't think you can still get excited for Marvel movies - a big dragon might just change your mind.
Got One, Now The Other
Finally we get Abomination.
Now where the fuck is Fin Fang Foom? https://t.co/GbmmpkBit7 pic.twitter.com/8OUEkysF9O— The Friday Night Music Party (@BereftOfTheDial) June 25, 2021
A scene of Abomination appearing in Shang-Chi got fans hyped - seeing an official MCU debut of Fin Fang Foom would be icing on the cake!
One And The Same
bro if this doesn't end up being abomination but rather fin fang foom that'll be so goddamm stupid pic.twitter.com/2TMlpDc8vH— Leon (@RK_Saber) June 25, 2021
Abomination looks more like Fin Fang Foom than anyone else in this #ShangChi trailer.
Peep those fins.
I don't think he had those fins in Incredible Hulk (2008).
I wonder if there will be a connection there... 🤔
Don't mind me. Just thinking out loud. pic.twitter.com/mApM9KFClZ— MT (@MasterTainment) June 25, 2021
Some fans think that "Abomination" in the trailer will turn out to be Shang-Chi's adaptation of Fin Fang Foom. That would weirder than getting the actual dragon!
Just Tryna Fin Fang...
We just tryna see Fin Fang Foom in a #Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/AuTPSzlJ6s— DT2ComicsChat™ (@DT2ComicsChat) June 25, 2021
Marvel fans don't want much - just a big mystical dragon battling their favorite heroes onscreen. Easy enough!
Fin Fake Foom
So…not Fin Fang Foom…just a…nameless dragon…that looks like…Fin Fang Foom…but…to reiterate…is not Fin Fang Foom…
Fin FAKE Foom, amirite? 😅 pic.twitter.com/kid02Z1HXW— Carol Anne Talks Comics! ☀️🏳️⚧️☀️ (@AnneComics) June 25, 2021
"Fin Fake Foom" is going to become a thing in Marvel fandom now.
MCU MonsterVerse
Fin Fang Foom in the new Shang Chi trailer. I'm calling it, we're getting a MCU kaiju movie. pic.twitter.com/52Zy2hTXWf— Dandy Inside 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@Not_dandyman) June 25, 2021
An entire Kaiju battle movie set in the MCU? We'd be here for it!
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd.prev