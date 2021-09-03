Shang-Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Wondering About Fin Fang Foom

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings final trailer today, and fans have questions. The new Shang-Chi trailer features some interesting insights in the mystical world of martial arts fighters that Marvel Studios if building up - including a tournament that will feature cameos by some big crossover characters from other Marvel franchises like Doctor Strange and The Incredilbe Hulk.

However, one thing that Marvel fans really want to know is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adapting the comic book mythos about The Mandarin and his ten magic rings. Some of Shang-Chi's footage seems to hint that legend of the Ten Rings will be tied to ancient lore about Chinese dragons - and possibly Marvel's most infamous dragon, Fin Fang Foom!

Is That Fin Fang Foom?

Rumors have swirled for years, so fans saw this moment in the Shang-Chi trailer and "Fin Fang Foom" immediately became a trending topic on the Internet. That dragon still has clout! 

Not My Fin Fang Foom

Fortunately (or not) we already know that this creature is NOT Fin Fang Foom. Merchandising has already revealed the dragon to be called "The Great Protector" and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu already confirmed Fin Fang Foom is not part of the film

Inner Child Is ALIVE!

If you don't think you can still get excited for Marvel movies - a big dragon might just change your mind. 

Got One, Now The Other

A scene of Abomination appearing in Shang-Chi got fans hyped - seeing an official MCU debut of Fin Fang Foom would be icing on the cake! 

One And The Same

Some fans think that "Abomination" in the trailer will turn out to be Shang-Chi's adaptation of Fin Fang Foom. That would weirder than getting the actual dragon! 

Just Tryna Fin Fang...

Marvel fans don't want much - just a big mystical dragon battling their favorite heroes onscreen. Easy enough! 

Fin Fake Foom

"Fin Fake Foom" is going to become a thing in Marvel fandom now. 

MCU MonsterVerse

An entire Kaiju battle movie set in the MCU? We'd be here for it! 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd. 

