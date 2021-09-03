Shang-Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Wondering About Fin Fang Foom

Marvel released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings final trailer today, and fans have questions. The new Shang-Chi trailer features some interesting insights in the mystical world of martial arts fighters that Marvel Studios if building up - including a tournament that will feature cameos by some big crossover characters from other Marvel franchises like Doctor Strange and The Incredilbe Hulk.

However, one thing that Marvel fans really want to know is how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adapting the comic book mythos about The Mandarin and his ten magic rings. Some of Shang-Chi's footage seems to hint that legend of the Ten Rings will be tied to ancient lore about Chinese dragons - and possibly Marvel's most infamous dragon, Fin Fang Foom!