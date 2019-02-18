Surprising Marvel Characters Kills an Elder of the Universe

One of Marvel’s immortal Elders of the Universe has fallen to a surprising foe.

SPOILERS for Shatterstar #5 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Villa, Gerardo Sandoval, Juan Vlasco, and Carlos Lopez.

The Elders of the Universe are a loose collection of individuals who have outlived all other members of their respective species. They obtained cosmic power and immortality dependent on their will to live. To keep their will to live strong, they’ve each developed a personal obsession that drives them. They can be killed, but their cosmic power makes doing so difficult. Three of the Elders have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Collector, The Grandmaster, and Ego the Living Planet.

Shatterstar is a founding member of X-Force. He is originally from the future of the Mojoverse, where the rules of television networks are law. Shatterstar fought in the arenas of his homeworld for years until he joined the Cadre rebellion against Mojo and the Spineless Ones who ruled that world. He later ended up on Earth with X-Force. He’s semi-retired and taken the name Ben Gaveedra and a new job as the landlord of a home for interdimensional travelers stranded on Earth.

Shatterstar took up arms again when Mojoworld mercenaries, kidnapped his tenants. Shatterstar discovers, to his surprise, that Mojo is not behind the abductions. Instead, it is The Grandmaster, the game-obsessed Elder of the Universe.

Shatterstar is forced back into the arena to fight for his tenants. He was too late to save one of them, Tina Cooke from Earth-1218, a universe where the rules of reality are too strict to allow superhero types to exist.

Shatterstar fights his way through his arena opponents and gets close enough to Grandmaster to strike. He can’t do much harm to Grandmaster in this reality. Shatterstar uses his teleportation abilities to take Grandmaster to Earth-1218. The universe nullifies Grandmaster’s cosmic powers and Shatterstar delivers the fatal blow.

Shatterstar is known as a capable warrior. Even so, killing one of the oldest beings in the universe is punching a bit above his weight class. Shatterstar is now back running with his X-Force friends. Time will tell if the other Elders of the Universe have anything to say about this slaying.

Shatterstar #5, the final issue of the miniseries, is on sale now.