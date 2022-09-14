Marvel Studios Unveils New Intro for Special Presentations

At the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the trailer for Werewolf by Night, its first Marvel Studios Special Presentation. A new introduction with the Marvel Studios Special Presentation logo precedes the trailer. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation intro is more colorful and features a more playful fanfare than other Marvel Studios introductory logos. You can see it attached to the Werewolf by Night trailer above. It will also, presumably, accompany The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special since director James Gunn has confirmed that it, too, is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Both releases are timed to holidays, with Werewolf by Night coming around Halloween and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holidays Special expected in December.

Along with the new poster and trailer, Marvel released a new synopsis for Werewolf by Night during D23. It reads:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," director (and composer) Michael Giacchino told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Every day, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige described Werewolf by Night as "It's a little darker, a little scarier, but it's still fun" when the trailer debuted. Later, star Gael García Bernal told Marvel.com that "Some people will be scared, even if they think they won't." Co-star Laura Donnelly added, "I love that it has proper heart in it as well. We're telling a real horror story but we're also telling a human, heartfelt story as well and I love that about it."

Peter Cameron and Heather Quinn wrote Werewolf by Night. Bernal and Donnelly star alongside Harriet Sansom Harris. Werewolf by Night debuts on Disney+ on October 7th.