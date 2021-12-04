A Marvel Supernatural Family Adds a New Member in Death of Doctor Strange

Marvel’s Death of Doctor Strange event series will introduce a new member of a fan-favorite supernatural family. Monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone and her brother Cullen will discover they have a long-lost sister named Lyra in Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1, a January 2022 one-shot spinning out of the Doctor Strange miniseries. Excalibur writer Tini Howard and artist Ig Guara are the creative team on the one-shot, as the Bloodstone Family must fight to protect one of their own. Equipped with awesome powers of her own, Lyra’s unique Blood gem places a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt with Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme now dead.

Tini Howard is no stranger to mystical titles, having penned the X-Men spinoff Excalibur since the series debuted during the Dawn of X initiative. Howard will help put her own unique spin on the Bloodstones, laying the groundwork for more exciting adventures for the family in the future. A special design variant cover by Guara gives a look at Lyra Bloodstone, who has dark hair tied in ponytails. She also has a red mark over her left eye.

Howard originally teased the introduction of Lyra Bloodstone back in an October announcement with Newsarama. “Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone is a must-read for Bloodstone fans, and a great introduction to the family for curious readers,” Howard said. “There’s even a mysterious new family member you’ll get to meet right along with Elsa and Cullen, as the death of Doctor Strange breaks pacts all over the cosmos…”

Elsa Bloodstone was recently guest starring in Kelly Thompson and Chris Bachalo’s Deadpool run, which saw the Merc With a Mouth become the King of the Monsters on their new home on Staten Island.

The conclusion of Death of Doctor Strange by writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat, Moon Knight) and artist Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel) will declare a new Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe. “A New Sorcerer Supreme Will Rise,” the Marvel press release reads. “Coming in March, the aftermath of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE leads into a new ongoing series starring the new Sorcerer Supreme… Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details.” It is unknown at this time who that new Sorcerer Supreme will be, though there are a lot of potential candidates with mystical abilities that can step into the role.

Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 goes on sale January 12, 2022. What are your thoughts on Lyra Bloodstone? Will she be a great addition to the Bloodstone Family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!