Marvel Teases Clash Between Shang-Chi And Wolverine

✖

Marvel has announced that the Master of Kung-Fu and the man who's the best he is at what he does are about to meet up (in comic book form) and they're not going to see eye-to-eye. According to a press release from the publisher today, the upcoming Shang-Chi #3 from award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Dike Ruan will see the two go toe-to-toe with Shang-Chi’s mutant sister Zhilan caught in the middle. Set to be released on July 28th, an official description for the issue pants a great picture for what's to come in the pages of the comic series.

"In this month’s Shang-Chi #3, he’ll discover yet another sister, a mutant warrior named Zhilan! Gifted with the ability to transform music into solidified energy, Zhilan is a formidable fighter who was banished from the Five Weapons Society by Shang-Chi’s father long ago. But why was she exiled? And should Shang-Chi invite her back? To make matters more complicated, Shang-Chi won’t be the only one looking for Zhilan. Sent by Krakoa to protect a fellow mutant, Wolverine will face off with Shang-Chi in an intense matchup between two of Marvel’s most legendary fighters. Having already gone head-to-head with the likes of Spider-Man and Captain America, this is the latest in Shang-Chi’s series of clashes with the heroes of the Marvel Universe, and they are beginning to question if he can truly change the Five Weapons Society’s evil ways."

Marvel revealed an all-new variant cover for the issue by artist Michael Cho as well as some preview pages from the issue itself which you can find below.

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

"To catch up on this thrilling new era of Shang-Chi, pick up SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 1: BROTHERS & SISTERS, available now digitally and at your local comic shop.

Retailers, don’t forget to order your copies of SHANG-CHI #3 by Monday, July 5th!"

Shang-Chi's upcoming battle with Wolverine is just the latest match up between him and the other heroes of the world with the first story arc in the new series officially titled "SHANG-CHI VS. THE MARVEL UNIVERSE."

In the first issue Shang-Chi went up against none other than Spider-Man and battled toe-to-toe against Captain America in issue #2. Wolverine will naturally appear in the third issue and the fourth issue of the series will include the most fitting set of characters in the Marvel Universe, The Fantastic Four.