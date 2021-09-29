Marvel Fans Are Upset An Actor Did Not Return To Voice A Marvel Villain In What If

What If…? decided to bring back a beloved villain this week and fans are upset the voice actor didn’t return as well. “What If Ultron Won?” sees the twisted machine take on the Avengers again, but without James Spader’s voice menacing at them. It’s been a bit of a storyline along What If…?‘s run that some of Marvel’s biggest actors regularly appear and some do not. With an actor of Spader’s pedigree, it’s hard to be completely bummed. But, that isn’t going to stop some of the fans out there from being disappointed. A lot of the regular Avengers were absent for this particular adventure. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t fun Jeffery Wright really got a chance to shine this week as The Watcher finally stepped into the spotlight. However, it seems prescient that all the previous characters will have their part to play in the finale next week. Check out what people had to say about Ultron being a bit different this time down below.

https://twitter.com/CUNN1NGL1NGU1ST/status/1442948920162729984?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Disney+ series‘ head writer A.C. Bradley told EW that the possibilities were the most fun part of the show. “The most liberating part of What If…? has been writing things you’ll never see in the movies, which includes killing off our heroes, ending the world, just going full out,” Bradley admits. “I’m excited for people to see that we’re not going in there clueless, that there was a bit of a bigger plan. I’m aware that many of the episodes end tragically, and there might be a reason. I’m hoping people have enjoyed the ride so far, and that the finale gives them everything we promised.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Would you like to see Spader back for another project? Let us know in the comments!

Hard to ignore

https://twitter.com/Digital_Reflux/status/1443242103169970180?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You would love to see it

https://twitter.com/gamerd47/status/1443245859622248467?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Must’ve been busy

https://twitter.com/namorcosplay/status/1443247108560064513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Duality of man

https://twitter.com/anxietytheclown/status/1443247775928524808?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Holy cow

https://twitter.com/SupTheGamer/status/1443249181796220928?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People just miss him

https://twitter.com/_becker15_/status/1443253357053939719?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People really want it

https://twitter.com/yalozai011/status/1443255341274341384?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A little bummed