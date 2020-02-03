Doctor Strange Breaks One of the X-Men’s Most Important Rules

Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, is treading on Krakoan soil. Savage Avengers #0 will reprint the classic Kulan Gath storyline from Uncanny X-Men, giving new fans a chance to learn of the Savage Avengers villain’s past misdeeds in the Marvel Universe. In addition, the issue contains a new story by Savage Avengers writer Gerry Duggan and artist Greg Smallwood that sees Doctor Strange traveling to Krakoa to recruit Magik, the X-Men’s foremost sorceress. In order to do that, he teleports to the island, where he is greeted by Pyro and Cable. The problem is that humans aren’t allowed on Krakoan soil without express permission. Luckily, Doctor Strange has a workaround. Take a look below.

Kulan Gath is a Conan the Barbarian villain created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith during Marvel’s original tenure publishing Conan comics. Because he first appeared in Conan the Barbarian #14, he isn’t owned by Marvel Comics. Despite that, he’s appeared in the Marvel Universe, having been resurrected after his first life during Conan’s Hyborian Age.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His most famous Marvel Universe appearance is in Uncanny X-Men #190-191. Written by Chris Claremont with art by John Romita, the issues see Kulan Gath transform Manhattan into a Hyborian Age community. In the process, he binds Doctor Strange, merges Professor X and Caliban together, and takes control of the minds fo the X-Men, New Mutants, and other Marvel heroes.

Kulan Gath disappeared from the Marvel Universe during the 15 years that Dark Horse held the Conan comics license (though he appeared in Dynamite Entertainment’s Red Sonja comics). Now that Marvel has regained the license, Kulan Gath has returned and battled Conan and his team of Avengers. Doctor Strange comes to Krakoa seeking Magik’s aid, and the mutant is unlikely to have forgotten her previous run-in with the evil sorcerer.

Are you looking forward to Savage Avengers #0? Let us know in the comments section. Savage Avengers #0 goes on sale on February 5th.

Savage Avengers #0

DEC190923

(W) Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont (A) John Romita (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

The looming threat of Kulan Gath reunites Dr. Strange and Magik on Krakoa. The fate of the world will rest in what they discover. Re-presenting a pair of classics, UNCANNY X-MEN 190 & 191 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr, in the context of a great new sequence illustrated by the impeccable Greg Smallwood.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Feb 05, 2020

SRP: $4.99