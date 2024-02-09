Marvel’s Echo Debuts in Nielsen’s Top 10

Echo was released on both Disney+ and Hulu last month and followed Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) after her big confrontation with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Hakweye. The series ended up with a 70% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Marvel fans have shared a lot of love for Maya. In addition to getting some decent reviews, the series also had a strong start on Disney+ and Hulu, debuting as #1 on both streaming platforms. In fact, the latest Nielsen update revealed the show ranked 10th place in streaming for the week of January 8th to January 14th.

According to the charts, Echo was watched for 731 million minutes during its first six days on Hulu and Disney+. That week, it was beaten only by – in ascending order – NCIS (Paramoint+/Netflix), Loudermilk (Netflix), Lift (Netflix), The Brothers Sun (Netflix), Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), Young Sheldon (Max/Netflix), Reacher (Prime Video), Bluey (Disney+), and Fool Me Once (Netflix).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Echo cracking the Nielsen Top Ten in its first week is a big win for Marvel. Typically, MCU shows don’t reach the charts until they’ve been out for a couple of weeks. This could be because it was the first of the Disney+ era Marvel shows to be released as a binge.

Alaqua Cox Reveals What She Wants Next For Maya:

During a recent interview with Deadline, Cox shared her hopes for Maya’s future and revealed she would like to see her join the Avengers.

“I hope that she doesn’t go back to New York City,” Cox explained. “I really hope not, personally, because it’s just a horrible place for her to be [with] all those traumatic memories she has growing up, now that she’s able to reconnect and open up more with her blood-related family, and she realized that they never left her side. She was gone for so many years. She ignored so many texts and phone calls and letters but the second she got back to Oklahoma, they wanted her right back. They were not resistant at all. It makes her realize ‘Wow, my family has always been there for me.’ I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we’ll see what happens.”

Cox added, “Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he’s from Wisconsin, and I’m from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it’d be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already.”

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu and will leave Hulu on April 9th.