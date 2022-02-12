Marvel’s Moon Knight Artist Declan Shalvey Reacts to Mr. Knight First Look, “This is NUTS”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is successful largely in part due to the production house’s commitment to telling stories accurate to the source material it draws inspiration from. No situation is a better example to show that, perhaps, than the reveal of the Mr. Knight costume in Disney+’s upcoming Moon Knight series. Saturday, Marvel Studios and Empire Magazine officially revealed the fan-favorite look in a still from the series, and fans can’t stop raving about it.

They’re not the only ones chatting either—long-time Moon Knight artist Declan Shalvey, perhaps best known for drawing the character’s look—is stoked to see it adapted for live-action. “Seriously, this is NUTS,” Shalvey tweeted. “I drew something out of my brain, and now it’s a real thing in a TV show…? Such a surreal feeling…I can’t quite describe it.”

https://twitter.com/declanshalvey/status/1492482906438217729?s=20&t=gDMHrrsXsA7wNeyzGJ_odQ

The look is just one of many we’ll see in the series, one Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige calls “brutal” in its storytelling. The look was a major change in the comics series made by Shalvey and writer Warren Ellis.

“He’s brutal,” the producer said in the cover story. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do.”

“There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back,” he added. “There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

