Secret Invasion Spoiler Rumored to Set Up X-Men Connection

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going into some unexpected territory in the next few years, adapting stories and characters that fans weren’t expecting to see realized. Among them is Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive series that will adapt the comic storyline of the same name. Outside of a few returning faces, there’s a lot of Secret Invasion that is currently a mystery — but one rumor definitely adds an interesting layer to things. According to a new report from The Direct, actor Killian Scott could be playing Fiz, a Skrull with unique (and X-Men-adjacent) ties to the Marvel universe.

Created by Alan Davis and Tom Raney in 1999’s X-Men #25, Fiz was rejected from the Skrull Empire, which led to him and other mutant Skrulls being taken in by Charles Xavier. Fiz fought alongside the X-Men in the battle against Apocalypse, and then was briefly acknowledged in the events of the Secret Invasion comic.

If Scott is playing Fiz, it could definitely have an interesting effect on the Secret Invasion series, especially since he doesn’t have a very significant role in the source material. Of course, the tangential ties Fiz has to the X-Men are compelling as well, especially as the group is expected to finally enter the MCU in the coming years.

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, and Christopher McDonald. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

