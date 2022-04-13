Moon Knight Episode 3 Includes Special Dedication in End Credits

Moon Knight Episode 3 includes a special dedication in its end credits – though some viewers may be a bit confused by the reference. The end of Moon Knight’s third episode includes the end credits mention “In Memory of Gaspard Ulliel”, which is a reference to late French actor Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising). Ulliel died at age 37 on January 19, 2022 after injuries suffered during a skiing accident at the La Rosiére resort in Savoie, France. Ulliel had been an award-winning actor over in France, and his star was just about to rise high in Hollywood, as well.

Gaspard Ulliel stars in Moon Knight as Anton Mogart, the wealthy antiquities collector that Layla (May Calamawy) takes Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) to meet, in order to help locate the Scarab and Ammit’s tomb. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled to hear the role announced, as Marvel Comics lore sees Anton Mogart become the villain Midnight Man, an expert thief of valuable antiquities. Mogart’s penchant for stealing at night obviously put him at odds with Moon Knight on several occasions.

Gaspard Ulliel in ‘Moon Knight’

At the time of Gaspard Ulliel’s death, Disney released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux added that “Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise. Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montepensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

Even French Prime Minister Jean Castex offered a eulogy for the accomplished actor: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor.”

Ulliel was born in a Paris suburb (Neuilly-sur-seine) and began acting before he was even a teenager. He gained notice for his work, eventually landing the titular role of a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 prequel, Hannibal Rising. Even though that film was a something of a flop, Ulliel’s performance was praised and it carried him to a much bigger career to follow. The actor was distinguished by a large scar on his cheek, which was the result of a childhood injury from a dog.

Marvel’s Moon Knight will mark one of Gaspard Ulliel’s final performances. It is now streaming on Disney+.